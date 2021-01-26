QAnon Is Merging With White Extremist Sovereign Citizens

QAnon cult members were told by Trump that on January 6th, Mike Pence would have the power to negate Joe Biden's electoral college win and could by his actions, invalidate Biden and make Trump the next president.

The sacking of the Capitol was part of the plan to stop the proceedings moving forward in Congress in an act of sedition. It also enabled the traitorous Trump supporters the opportunity to detain, kidnap and do much harm to all members of both chambers of Congress who they deemed criminals, like Speaker Pelosi and VP Mike Pence.

I imagine any Congressman or Senator the angry MAGA mob had detained would have been harmed outside of maybe Jim Jordan.

After this never happened, QAnon acolytes were left upset and confused.

Ron Watkins, one of their leaders said this to his flock of miscreants on 8kun: "We have a new president sworn in and it is our responsibility as citizens to respect the Constitution regardless of whether or not we agree with the specifics. As we enter into the next administration please remember all the friends and happy memories we made together over the past few years.”

But that didn't sit well with them. In an effort to continue their conspiracies and not admit that their beliefs were fictitious, they've latched on to Sovereign Citizen movement, the white supremacist and the anti-federal government group who believe that in 1871 the United States became a corporation.

They claim that US citizens are not subject to any laws passed after 1871.

QAnon's newest conspiracy is that on March 4, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President of the United States.

Some QAnon followers are borrowing discredited arguments from sovereign citizens in order to yet again move the goalposts. They're absurdly claiming Trump will be inaugurated on March 4, because the U.S. was "incorporated" in 1871 and all Amendments passed after that are invalid. pic.twitter.com/W0c8QqiOqu — Travis View (@travis_view) January 24, 2021

The inauguration date was changed in 1933 from March to January so that a lame-duck president wouldn't have as much power.

It's very difficult to break people away from a cult, and they will latch onto anything that helps promote their worldview of Satan's pedophiles destroying Donald Trump.

No one is telling them that Russia was promoting QAnon conspiracies as early as 2017, or that the whole thing was a PR scam. Well, John Avlon did, but they think CNN is "fake news" so he doesn't count.