Rep. Mikie Sherrill Alleges Congress Members Led 'Reconnaissance' Tour Of Capitol

Here's what Rep. Mikie Sherrill stated during a livestream last night. Via Northjersey.com:

“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results. And so not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I'm going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don't serve in Congress.”

Is she exaggerating? Seems unlikely, she's a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, and a former federal prosecutor. Not a touchy feeling sort, is what I'm saying.

And someone, somewhere, gave the insurgents information that was not easily accessible, like the locations of private officers. Here's hoping the FBI and the DoJ is up to the job of tracking these people down and holding them accountable.