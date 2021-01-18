Rep. Steve Cohen Confirms Rep. Boebert Gave Tour Right Before Capitol Insurrection

During an appearance on CNN Monday, Rep, Steve Cohen (D-TN) was asked about tours given by new members of the House in the days leading up to the January 6th insurrection attack. Cohen straight up name-checked Rep Lauren "gun humper" Boebert, stating that he saw her giving tours in the days leading up to the attack!

Not only is this against COVID regulations, but based on her allegiances to Qanon and as someone who has made it clear that she is on Team MAGA Trump Qanon, it raises serious questions about not only her allegiances, but also could raise questions about whether she was helping the rioters conduct a recon mission to plan their attack from the inside.

SCUITTO: I want to ask you about something specific. Because several of your colleagues have alleged that the riots may have received inside help, including raising the prospect of tours conducted or with the okay of fellow sitting members of Congress. This is quite a charge to make. Have you seen any hard evidence to substantiate that allegation? COHEN: Only thing that I've seen, Congressman Yarmouth refreshed my recollection, we saw Congresswoman Boebert taking people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th. And she had a large group with her. Now whether they were people that were involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know. I have a large number of people coming to be with here on this historic occasion and giving them the opportunity to have a tour. But it is pretty clear that her team is the team -- she's not on the home team. She was with the visitors. SCUITTO: But do you know that any people who were in that tour led by Boebert later attended the riot. That is the question I have. COHEN: I do not.

I am sure Nancy Pelosi is ALL OVER THIS already, checking out the visitor list and comparing it to the arrest list, videos and photos of the rioters and checking to see if there was coordination. If so, you better believe Boebert will face expulsion and possible criminal charges. Good thing she has a lot of experience being a defendant...