Scarborough: 'He Will Be Chased By Prosecutors For The Rest Of His Life'

Joe Scarborough said it's time to stop trying to figure out what Trump is. "He's a fascist," he said.

"I said that well before this, this happened. He encourages violence. and this is not new. I saw -- I'm not going to even say your name. A rioter I have known for some time and respected. But one rioter said that Donald Trump turned bad. He turned even darker. You know, that would be kind of hard for Nancy Pelosi and other people whose lives have been threatened the past four or five years, to decide that Donald Trump has just turned bad.

He reminded us about Trump's campaign talk about "second amendment solutions" to stop Hillary Clinton from getting elected and from appointing Supreme Court justices.

"I wrote at the time in the Washington Post, 2016, that Donald Trump had once again crossed a bloody line. And this time there was no coming back from it. That the Republicans needed to drop him as their nominee for president before something tragic happened. They continued letting him do this. After Charlottesville, talking about enemies of the people. praising a congressman for beating up a reporter who had just asked a question about health care. Constantly glorifying violence. Who does this? Who does this? Fascists do this. And they have throughout history.

"Read Mussolini's biography. What did he do? We would go out and give speeches, and right at the top of anything you read about Mussolini, he rose to power by inspiring people to go and attack and invade and to trash government buildings in Italy."

He showed the viral clip from Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, born in Austria, two years after the end of World War II, about growing up with "broken men who believed Hitler's lies."

"It was one lie stacked on top of another lie, stacked on top of another lie. Those men believed those lies. They, and Austria and Germany paid the ultimate price for it."

I grew up in Austria. I'm very aware of Kristallnacht, or the night of the broken glass. It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys. Wednesday was the day of broken glass right here in the United States. So being from Europe, I've seen firsthand how things can spin out of control. I know there is a fear in this country and all over the world that something like this could happen right here. Our democracy has been tempered by wars, injustices, insurrections. I believe as shaken as we are in recent days, we will come out stronger because we now understand what can be lost.

"We do understand that," Scarborough said.

"But as Governor Schwarzenegger said, we now know, as we always have known, who Donald Trump is. He has revealed himself. And he will be driven from the public square. He will lose relevance. He will be chased by prosecutors for the rest of his life."

P.S. Just thought I'd add this Fox News take on Kristallnacht!