Seth Meyers Bashes Republicans Over Biden Whining

"You have no right to make demands," said the late night host.
By Frances Langum

Seth Meyers delivers some reality to Republican whiners. "You guys lost. Some of you even tried to overthrow democracy. You don’t get to make demands, and you don’t get forgiven just because it didn’t work."

Meyers used his Closer Look segment on Thursday to smack Ted Cruz who earlier this week tweeted that by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden is “more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”

Seth Meyers's dad, like mine, is from Pittsburgh. Don't come for a Pittsburgh citizen, Ted.

“For one thing, the Paris Climate Accord isn’t about Paris. It was signed in Paris,” Meyers said. “Are you really this stupid?...Ted Cruz isn’t that stupid. … the city of Pittsburgh voluntarily followed the Paris Agreement even after Trump withdrew," and Ted Cruz knows that, Meyers said.

Meyers wasn't done, though. “So, Ted Cruz, to use the local parlance of my father’s ancestral land, ‘You’re a jagoff.’ ”

