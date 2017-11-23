Seth Meyers On Jeff Sessions: 'His Standup Special Is Called 'I Don't Recall' '

By Frances Langum
Wednesday Night Seth Meyers showed we all have a lot to be thankful for:

* A totally incompetent Trump campaign and White House, so stupid they didn't cover their tracks in meeting with Russian government officials, or cover their lies with anything more than an "I don't recall."

* Mueller's ability to indict them for stupidity because covering up **after the fact** is obstruction of justice. Yay!

* The Trump people's excuse, “Literally, we were too incompetent to collude." isn't admissible in court. Especially since they covered it up after the fact, or failed to, see above.

* The neverending punchline that is Don Jr.

* And then there's Jared. Yeah, you also get Jared. “It’s so amazing that these two are the ones who fell ass-backwards into a potential criminal conspiracy.”


