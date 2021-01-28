Politics
Seth Meyers Bashes GOP's 'Business Model': ‘Manufacturing Dumb Grievances’

The late-night host also called for breaking up big tech.
By Frances Langum

Seth Meyers focused his "Closer Look" Wednesday on the truly dumb Republican Party.

"Republicans and powerful people like [Maria] Bartiromo have powerful platforms with millions of viewers," said Meyers. "They could spend any amount of time they want talking about any of that. Instead, they manufacture dumb grievances to distract from real problems and make themselves feel like victims. It’s their entire business model. And after Joe Biden got elected they amped it up to an absurd degree.”

Meyers also had words for Nikki Haley's request that Congress "give the man a break," meaning the former president who is being impeached.

"It’s hard at this point to reach any conclusion other than that the Republican Party is fine with what Trump did, and they’d be fine with it if he did it again, or even if he did something worse. It’s a party that is radicalized against democracy in favor of authoritarianism," said Meyers. There’s nothing, nothing Trump could do to antagonize them. Not because they’re cowards, although they are, but because they agree with him. At a certain point, we just have to take them at their word.”

Meyers also called for breaking up Big Tech:

“Also, I should say, I’m skeptical of big tech too. So are lots of Progressives. Don’t get me wrong, I love having Donald Trump off Twitter, not to mention all the other toxic racists and conspiracy theorists who have been booted off," said Meyers. "But my concern is that these companies are monopolies, which is why I think we should follow the lead of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and break them up. Just because you agree with Jack Dorsey on some things, doesn’t mean you’ll agree on the next thing.”

