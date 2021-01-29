Six GOP Attorney Generals Think They're President

President Biden's administration is eight days old, but he has already signed an anticipated flurry of executive orders he promised on the campaign trail.

This has animated six Republican attorney generals who believe their authority usurps the Senate, the House of Representatives and the presidency, so they sent a letter demanding President Biden curtail his duties as president, Their chief complaint? Using executive orders is "overstepping" the president's authority.

Say, what?

Suddenly these attorney generals believe they are a check and balance against the Executive Branch..

What country do these cretins live in?

WDAM7News reports, "The letter is also signed by the AG’s of West Virginia, Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, and Texas. It also goes on to say, 'any actions that might exceed their statutory authority, are inconsistent with constitutional tenets or place civil liberties at risk could trigger legal action by the states.'"



Patrick Morissey, West Virginia Attorney General did a stunt appearance on Fox News, claiming President Biden's actions so far "are deeply disturbing."

I guess he means doing his job is unconstitutional.

They are furious that President Biden will use his executive authority to carry out his agenda.

This is crazy land. That's what every president does.

Morissey whined that Biden's use of executive orders are inconsistent with the Constitution.

Where did he go to school?

Under the Trump administration, Republicans were either joyous or welcoming of the 220 Executive Orders ( most of which were draconian actions unpopular with much of America) that Donald signed and never once did they complain about executive overreach or the Constitution.

They are all mugging for the cameras.

Go back to 4Chan, Q, and your home state and leave governing to a president that has the best interests of the American people at heart.