Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Halftime: Reaction Roundup To Bill Barr's Senate Hearing

The hearings for Trump's attorney general nominee Bill Barr are starting to heat up.
By Susie Madrak

Twitter is where all the people who know stuff hang out during a Senate hearing:

And what have we learned, boys and girls? Nothing of any practical use, unless Bill Barr is not lying -- and right now, there's no way to know.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.