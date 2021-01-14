Tucker Carlson: Forget MAGA Riots, Dems Are Using 'Force' To Change America

Wednesday the host of Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour was having a bad day.

Trump was impeached for the second time and it's Tucker's job to spin that as a Democratic crime spree.

Since election night Trump has refused to concede the election, meet with President-elect Joe Biden, help the transition team and even to say there would be an orderly transition of power, but none of that matters to Tucker Carlson.

Carlson admitted that Trump voters are angry at the so-called president for his incitement of the riots in the Capitol, but hey, the real moral chaos was caused by the Democrats!

Carlson was very angry that Nancy Pelosi read an Abraham Lincoln quote to say that Trump is a "clear and present danger to the nation."

The National Guard, 20,000 strong, has just deployed in Washington D.C. to protect our Capitol from more violent attacks by Trump supporters.

But Tucker blames the Democrats: "Yes, that lovable irredeemably moral nation must change by force immediately and forever because it is so disgusting and stained by your sin."

You heard that right: Tucker is arguing that it's the Democrats that are trying to change the nation by force using impeachment.

Tucker insists on blaming Democrats, even after 8000 rabid Trump supporters descended upon the Capitol, incited by Trump, and tried to forcibly stop electors from being counted. Pro-Trump forces were clearly ready to take Congressmen and Senators hostage and lynch Mike Pence. And all in an effort to seditiously force change by illegally installing Trump via a violent coup.

But the Democrats? You can't make this up.