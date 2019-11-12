Media Bites
Tucker Carlson's Racist Fearmongering: 'Climate Migrants' Will Take Your Stuff

Tucker Carlson finds a Heartland Institute "expert" under a rock to fearmonger about migration due to climate change.
By Frances Langum
Yes, climate change is likely to cause mass migration of humans.

Think about what *might* happen when the entire Gulf Coast and the state of Florida go underwater. Miamians might move, doncha think?

Leave it to Tucker Carlson to host a Heartland Institute "expert" to fearmonger about the brown people who might move next to your senior citizen home because they believe in climate change?

Because people who move due to climate change will do what to America? They will "despoil it, to pollute it, to make it a place you wouldn't want to live."

Tucker Carlson, you and your network are disgusting.


