Tucker Carlson's Racist Fearmongering: 'Climate Migrants' Will Take Your Stuff

Yes, climate change is likely to cause mass migration of humans.

Think about what *might* happen when the entire Gulf Coast and the state of Florida go underwater. Miamians might move, doncha think?

Leave it to Tucker Carlson to host a Heartland Institute "expert" to fearmonger about the brown people who might move next to your senior citizen home because they believe in climate change?

Because people who move due to climate change will do what to America? They will "despoil it, to pollute it, to make it a place you wouldn't want to live."

Tucker Carlson, you and your network are disgusting.

Why any corporation would advertise on a show where a hateful person spews anti-immigrant rhetoric is beyond me. https://t.co/RZsk10VWru — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 12, 2019

@TuckerCarlson Tucker’s latest ‘expert’ is from the Heartland Institute, an American conservative and libertarian think tank that worked to discredit the health risks of second hand smoke and has been a leading promoter of climate change denial. Tucker, please! — بحراوي (@karenduquette1) November 12, 2019