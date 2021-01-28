Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

What Exactly Is The Republican Party's Strategy?

Beyond re-electing Ronna Romney McDaniel and hoping for a miracle, what's the plan, Republicans?
By Tengrain
What Exactly Is The Republican Party's Strategy?
Image from: Flickr

I’m just trying to understand the Coup Klux Klan’s plan for success, as they seem to clearly think being in thrall to Lord Damp Nut —including letting him get away with an attempted murder Mike Pence, and assorted Senators and Representatives— is the way ahead no matter what.

But what I don’t get is why these morons er, super-geniuses think supporting and enabling the Trump Crime Family now will ensure success later when they are running against Ja-Jar Vanky, Mme. Twizzler, or Junior Mints hisself when they run for office. The First Shady is going to mop floridus with Marco Rubio’s dumbo ears.

Defend him now and lose to him later? In project planning we always called that the Magic Box, with the step on the Gant Chart: And Then A Miracle Occurs.

For instance, insurrection-enthusiast Sen.Josh Hawley clearly is running in the 2024 Goat Rodeo, which is the same time Hair Füror hisself plans to run his grudge match.

If I were him, I’d want to eliminate the entire Trump Family electoral threat for a generation.

Republicans in the Senate must consider not only their own political futures and their own safety but must also choose between their party and the republic. They are never going to win the non-MAGA vote, and MAGA is not enough to win in most places.

So what am I missing in the GOP strategy?

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

Editor's Note (Frances Langum): Having a plan woulda been nice for COVID while they had the White House and Senate, too.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

The Anti-Insurrection Caucus

The Anti-Insurrection Caucus

Blue America has identified an "anti-Insurrection caucus" of pro-Democracy Democrats who abide by the U.S. Constitution, patriots who follow Martin Luther King's moral example and have the spine to stand up to the [...]
By John Amato
comments
Jan 18, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team