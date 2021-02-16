Adam Kinzinger's Wingnut Family Writes Him A Letter

Imagine if several of your relatives signed and sent to you, personally, a handwritten letter, pointing out that by challenging Trump as divinely ordained, you have shamed the family name. Also, Democrats "believe in abortion" and while "Trump isn't perfect, neither are you" and besides, if "King David" can be forgiven by God in the Bible, so is Donald Trump for everything he ever did. Also God is as disappointed in you as we are, but really:

"You should be very proud that you have lost the respect [underlined three times] of Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, John Kelly, etc., and most importantly in our book, Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh and us!!!"

We are not making this up. The New York Times has the entire letter. How did they get it? The family member sent copies to EVERYBODY. NYTimes reports:

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” they wrote. “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!” The author of the letter was Karen Otto, Mr. Kinzinger’s cousin, who paid $7 to send it by certified mail to Mr. Kinzinger’s father — to make sure the congressman would see it, which he did. She also sent copies to Republicans across Illinois, including other members of the state’s congressional delegation. “I wanted Adam to be shunned,” she said in an interview.

Note two tells in the letter from Kinzinger's relatives: asserting Trump as a "Christian" and using "abortion" as a proxy for social progressivism. Both are fabricated elements of a designed campaign for a small minority to assert control of our government and our social order. — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) February 16, 2021

Kinzinger’s family (some) want to disown him because he has a conscience and doesn’t bow down to his imperial highness like Lindsay Graham and others do. And you thought your family was screwed up. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) February 16, 2021

Please note that this form of insanity did NOT begin with Donald Trump.

This really struck a chord with me. A distant relative I hadn't seen in decades turned up at my mother's 2015 funeral so that he could tell me that I had disgraced the family by saying something nice about Obama on TV. At. My. Mother's. Funeral. https://t.co/XgQNlGqQc0 — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 16, 2021

Furthermore, Adam Kinzinger is still a member in good standing of the anti-Obamacare party of tax cuts for billionaires.

CNN Brings On Rep. Adam Kinzinger To Attack Planned Parenthood During Active Shooter Situation https://t.co/l9mog7LLDd cc @joanwalsh — Frances Langum 🧶 please reinstate @mr_electrico (@bluegal) November 28, 2015

Adam Kinzinger is not your friend. pic.twitter.com/IrdHrKbqKf — Frances Langum 🧶 please reinstate @mr_electrico (@bluegal) February 12, 2021