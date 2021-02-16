Politics
Adam Kinzinger's Wingnut Family Writes Him A Letter

And it's a doozy. From 'Democrat party believes in abortion' to 'Donald Trump isn't perfect but neither are you.'
By Frances Langum
Imagine if several of your relatives signed and sent to you, personally, a handwritten letter, pointing out that by challenging Trump as divinely ordained, you have shamed the family name. Also, Democrats "believe in abortion" and while "Trump isn't perfect, neither are you" and besides, if "King David" can be forgiven by God in the Bible, so is Donald Trump for everything he ever did. Also God is as disappointed in you as we are, but really:

"You should be very proud that you have lost the respect [underlined three times] of Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, John Kelly, etc., and most importantly in our book, Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh and us!!!"

We are not making this up. The New York Times has the entire letter. How did they get it? The family member sent copies to EVERYBODY. NYTimes reports:

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” they wrote. “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!”

The author of the letter was Karen Otto, Mr. Kinzinger’s cousin, who paid $7 to send it by certified mail to Mr. Kinzinger’s father — to make sure the congressman would see it, which he did. She also sent copies to Republicans across Illinois, including other members of the state’s congressional delegation.

“I wanted Adam to be shunned,” she said in an interview.

Please note that this form of insanity did NOT begin with Donald Trump.

Furthermore, Adam Kinzinger is still a member in good standing of the anti-Obamacare party of tax cuts for billionaires.

