It doesn't take much to make it onto Fox News these days, so when a Hollywood actor got into a Twitter spat with a right-wing journalist from Canada over accidentally using dog shampoo that was enough for a Fox News segment these days, this one called "Journalist's Tweet Sparks Attack From The Left."

You may remember how last week, Twitter had a big laugh over Quillette editor Jonathan Kay saying that he’s been using dog shampoo for “the last few months.” On Monday night, Kay appeared on Fox News for a segment described in the chyron as “Journalist’s Tweet Sparks Attack from the Left.” (Another chyron that ran during the segment said “Adult Journalist’s Mom Defends Him from Seth Rogen.”) Kay told Mark Steyn — guest-hosting Fox News Primetime — “it was supposed to be this self-deprecating joke” and he was surprised later to see “Seth Rogen calling me names.” He responded to Rogen’s tweets in particular and said he was “disappointed” because he’s a fan.

Kay's original tweet and Rogen's two-word response. There were a few follow-up tweets over several days about Kay being a hack journalist and so on, but nothing earth-shattering, mostly Rogen taking exception to Kay's editorials which said the Capitol Hill riot wasn't about white nationalism at all (Kay works for the online Quillette, described as "libertarian-leaning", and editorials for the National Post a right-wing hack shop in Canada).

