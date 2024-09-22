'I Don't Not Believe Him': J.D. Vance Awkwardly Defends Mark Robinson

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance struggled over the weekend to defend denials by Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor in North Carolina, after he made controversial comments on a pornographic website, which included calling himself a "Black Nazi" and defending slavery.
By David EdwardsSeptember 22, 2024

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance struggled over the weekend to defend denials by Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor in North Carolina, after he made controversial comments on a pornographic website, which included calling himself a "Black Nazi" and defending slavery.

A reporter for NBC Philadelphia asked Vance to react after Robinson denied making the comments.

"Well, look, the allegations are pretty far out there, of course, but I know the allegations aren't necessarily reality, and what I'd say is it's ultimately up to Mark Robinson in North Carolina whether he's gonna be their governor and whether he wants to stay in the race," Vance said.

"Do you believe him that those were not his posts?" correspondent Lauren Mayk wondered.

"I don't not believe him, I don't believe him. I just think that you have to let these things sometimes play out in the court of public opinion," Vance said.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon