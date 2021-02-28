Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

'Do We Need To Pay For Bridges?' Rick Scott Whines About 'Wasting Money' On Infrastructure

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Sunday said that he opposes including infrastructure like bridges in a bill designed to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By David

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Sunday said that he opposes including infrastructure like bridges in a bill designed to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott made the remarks after Fox News host Chris Wallace asked the senator what he would cut from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion bill.

"That's pretty easy," Scott replied. "Do we need to pay for bridges? Does that have anything to do with COVID? Do we need to pay for tunnels for Silicon Valley? Does that do anything?"

"If we're focused on COVID, let's take care of the people who have lost their jobs, help our businesses," he continued. "Let's make sure we have plenty of tests and make sure we have plenty of vaccine, get that out quickly."

Scott said the infrastructure spending is "radical left stuff."

"Stop wasting money," he complained. "I want to help people. Republicans want to help people. This is just a radical left-wing agenda that they're trying to cram through because they think they can tie it to COVID. If they like the tunnels so much in California, do a separate bill and see if it passes... It wouldn't pass."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team