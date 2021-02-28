'Do We Need To Pay For Bridges?' Rick Scott Whines About 'Wasting Money' On Infrastructure

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Sunday said that he opposes including infrastructure like bridges in a bill designed to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott made the remarks after Fox News host Chris Wallace asked the senator what he would cut from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion bill.

"That's pretty easy," Scott replied. "Do we need to pay for bridges? Does that have anything to do with COVID? Do we need to pay for tunnels for Silicon Valley? Does that do anything?"

"If we're focused on COVID, let's take care of the people who have lost their jobs, help our businesses," he continued. "Let's make sure we have plenty of tests and make sure we have plenty of vaccine, get that out quickly."

Scott said the infrastructure spending is "radical left stuff."

"Stop wasting money," he complained. "I want to help people. Republicans want to help people. This is just a radical left-wing agenda that they're trying to cram through because they think they can tie it to COVID. If they like the tunnels so much in California, do a separate bill and see if it passes... It wouldn't pass."