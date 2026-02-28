Trump Does Not Deny He Plans To Steal Midterm Elections

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had the perfect response to President Felon.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 28, 2026

On Friday, a reporter asked Donald Trump, “Gov. Pritzker posted on social media that you're planning to steal the 2026 midterm elections. In fact, he said the plan is already underway. How do you respond to Gov. Pritzker?”

As I have previously posted, The Washington Post reported on Thursday that “pro-Trump activists” have drafted a plan for their (presumably) favorite sexual predator and felon to declare a bogus national emergency so that he can seize control of the midterm elections.

If it wasn't true, wouldn't Trump have vigorously denied it? He didn't.

Trump responded to the question by deflecting. Pritzker has “gotta focus on crime in his state,” Trump accused. He rambled on to say that Illinois is “doing very badly” in terms of crime (it isn’t). “If we went and took care of it, we’d do just like Washington, D.C. We have no crime,” Trump dubiously claimed. Then he claimed that crime is down 82% in Memphis and touted the supposedly great crime-fighting job Republican Jeff Landry is doing in Louisiana. (Louisiana has one of the highest crime rates in the country.)

Then Epstein’s former BFF went back to attacking Pritzker. “What he should really do is focus on crime in his state because there’s too much of it.”

Pritzker’s reply? “Donald, you're not denying it.”

Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) 2026-02-27T18:29:51.048Z

