Dr. Fauci On 500K U.S. COVID Deaths: It Didn't Have To Be This Bad

Dr. Fauci did not flinch from the truth, but he didn't name Trump and his administration directly.
As United States tops 500,000 deaths related to COVID, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Good Morning America that it didn't have to be this way.

George Stephanopoulos brought up the horrific death toll numbers and asked, "Did this have to be?"

Dr. Fauci did not flinch from the truth, but he didn't name Trump and his administration directly.

However, there was no one else in charge, so he didn't have to name the narcissistic buffoon who lied and lied about COVID to the American public.

"Certainly some of it, but not this bad, George," he said.

He continued, "I mean, I believe that if you look back historically we've done worse than most any other country and we're a highly-developed, rich country."

"So there were things back then, if you go back and think about what you might have done, the kind of disparate responses of different states rather than having a unified approach, but you know, it's so tough to go back and try to do a metaphorical autopsy on things went. It was just bad. It is bad now," Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci told The Telegraph in an interview that "When I publicly disagreed with Trump he let terrible things happen'."

The death toll is a blight on Trump, his administration and conservative media outlets like Fox News, Newsmax, One American News, and all the other QAnon and conspiracy alternative media platforms.

They constantly attacked the science around COVID and Dr. Fauci directly, fueling Republican and Trump sycophants to ignore wearing masks, social distancing and claiming COVID was a hoax, and their freedoms were being impinged.

And as Laurie Garrett wrote for Foreign Policy, Trump is guilty of pandemicide.

For his the path of pandemicide was paved in pursuit of the president’s reelection and his relentless, all-consuming post-election campaign to refute his opponent’s victory, claiming election fraud and even theft.

...Between the election and the inauguration, the number of infected Americans more than doubled, skyrocketing from 9.4 million cases to 24 million—adding some 15 million cases, on Trump’s watch, when he was fixated on overturning Biden’s victory and AWOL on the pandemic front.

And in his absence from pandemic duty—his duty to protect the American people—172,000 Americans died, nearly doubling the mortality toll since Election Day

