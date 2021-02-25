Fox Promotes Lack Of Masks As 'Anti-Fauci' In Orlando Cafe

CPAC, the odious conservative conference, transformed this year into a meeting for QAnon wackos and voter fraud nincompoops, starts today in Orlando Florida, so Fox News is Johnny on the spot.

And of course, F&F is celebrating not wearing masks. I doubt many attendees will wear them.

CPAC as superspeader event is totally on-brand.

Defender of convicted murderers and Trump's carnival barker, Pete Hegseth, put on his usual minstrel show at a Cafe called Dixie Belle's (really) in Orlando. It's another typical dominated-by-Trump-supporters diner segment.

Doocy set the stage and said, "A little preview of where Pete is down in Dixie Belle's in Orlando where he's having breakfast with friends who not wearing masks inside because you don't have to apparently when you're eating and things like that."

"Because you don't have to," Pete belched.

He continued, "I like the idea of let's get someone following anti-Fauci around in getting a second opinion in at every moment."

Yeah, Dr. Scott Atlas was a wunderkind of misinformation and lunacy that Trump put in charge of the COVID task force because Dr. Fauci was getting too popular and his approval ratings were skyrocketing.

Dr. Fauci also had to deny or deflect from many of Trump's deadly and crazy assertions about phony cures.

Hegseth bragged that Florida is open for business, unlike New York, even though Florida had over 7 THOUSAND new cases on Monday.

Covid infections and deaths exploded in this country because of anti-mask, anti-science and COVID denial segments that constantly aired on right-wing media like Fox News in order to protect Trump's reelection hopes.

Not to mention the pandemicide Trump is guilty of during his insane unmasked MAGA reelection rallies he hosted around the country leading up to November 3.

He'll be at CPAC on Sunday for another superspreader rally.