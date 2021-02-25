Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox Promotes Lack Of Masks As 'Anti-Fauci' In Orlando Cafe

Pete Hegseth celebrates not wearing a mask in Florida by calling it the 'anti-Fauci.' Of course, the whole segment was free advertising for CPAC.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

CPAC, the odious conservative conference, transformed this year into a meeting for QAnon wackos and voter fraud nincompoops, starts today in Orlando Florida, so Fox News is Johnny on the spot.

And of course, F&F is celebrating not wearing masks. I doubt many attendees will wear them.

CPAC as superspeader event is totally on-brand.

Defender of convicted murderers and Trump's carnival barker, Pete Hegseth, put on his usual minstrel show at a Cafe called Dixie Belle's (really) in Orlando. It's another typical dominated-by-Trump-supporters diner segment.

Doocy set the stage and said, "A little preview of where Pete is down in Dixie Belle's in Orlando where he's having breakfast with friends who not wearing masks inside because you don't have to apparently when you're eating and things like that."

"Because you don't have to," Pete belched.

He continued, "I like the idea of let's get someone following anti-Fauci around in getting a second opinion in at every moment."

Yeah, Dr. Scott Atlas was a wunderkind of misinformation and lunacy that Trump put in charge of the COVID task force because Dr. Fauci was getting too popular and his approval ratings were skyrocketing.

Dr. Fauci also had to deny or deflect from many of Trump's deadly and crazy assertions about phony cures.

Hegseth bragged that Florida is open for business, unlike New York, even though Florida had over 7 THOUSAND new cases on Monday.

Covid infections and deaths exploded in this country because of anti-mask, anti-science and COVID denial segments that constantly aired on right-wing media like Fox News in order to protect Trump's reelection hopes.

Not to mention the pandemicide Trump is guilty of during his insane unmasked MAGA reelection rallies he hosted around the country leading up to November 3.

He'll be at CPAC on Sunday for another superspreader rally.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team