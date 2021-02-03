Politics
Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Wants Judge To Let Her Vacation In Mexico

Nothing screams “White Privilege!” louder than MAGA seditionist Jenny Cudd, who bragged about breaking down Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office door, feeling entitled to a break from her home confinement for a “bonding retreat” in Mexico.
By NewsHound Ellen
8 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
If you ask me, Cudd should be counting her lucky stars she’s not in jail awaiting trial, given that she boasted about her crime on video and continues to act as though it were some kind of crowning achievement.

CUDD: We did break down the - Nancy Pelosi's office door. And somebody stole her gavel. And took a picture sitting in the chair, flipping off the camera.

The Washington Post describes an interview Cudd gave two days after the insurrection:

Cudd insisted that she did not personally destroy anything or go into any offices. Instead, she said, she used the term “we” to refer to “we the patriots.” She said she had walked through an open door after the barricades were broken down. And although the storming of the Capitol left a police officer and four others dead, she continued to defend it.

“I’ve told everybody this: I would do it again in a heartbeat because I did not break any laws,” Cudd said.

Unfortunately for Cudd, federal prosecutors disagree about that. She’s facing two charges: entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, as MSNBC’s Chris Jansing reports.

And now, Cudd thinks she deserves time off from home detention for her pre-planned visit to Mexico’s Riviera Maya, supposedly a bonding retreat for herself, the employees of her floral shop and their spouses.

Although Jansing states in the video that Cudd’s request has been granted, she later corrected it to note that the request has not been decided upon yet.

