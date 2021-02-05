Politics
Jen Psaki Destroys Beltway Media's Bipartisan Obsession

"Americans are not worried about parliamentary procedure," says the White House press secretary.
By John Amato
11 min ago by John Amato
As is always the case, when Democrats take control of the White House, the national media is more interested in bipartisanship and what Republicans want than what the actual winners of a presidential election and the American people want.

Case in point: NBC's Kristen Welker wondered why President Biden is abandoning his efforts to try and get 60 votes in the Senate to pass a stimulus package.

Has she been in a coma since January 20th?

The NBC News White House reporter read President Biden's remarks that the American people need help and they need it now.

"Has he resigned himself that he's going to have to use reconciliation and move forward without 60 votes?" Welker asked.

Why the f**k is this even a question?

The White House Press Secretary had to correct Welker because Congress is the one that passes budget reconciliation bills, not the man sitting in the Oval office.

Psaki remarked that we are not going to sit around and wait for an ongoing negotiation since Republicans aren't interested.

Welker again worried about bipartisanship and asked if President Biden "resigned himself to the fact that there will not be 60 votes in the Senate."

Nobody in America gives a sh*t about 60 votes in the Senate except for Republicans, Fox News and the bipartisan scolds from the Beltway press corps. And especially not during a pandemic which was criminally mishandled by Trump while Americans are suffering.

"The President listens to the American people who are frankly not too worried about which parliamentary procedure gets them relief, gets shots in people's arms, and reopens schools," Psaki shot back.

Amen.

Deficit and bipartisan scolds be gone!

And also, screw you, Larry Summers:

Anyway, shut the fuck up Larry. By the logic you apply to the unemployed, you should be comfortable enough to never want to work again.

