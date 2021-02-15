Politics
Lindsey Graham Shills For Lara Trump, Future Senator From North Carolina

“Certainly I would be behind her because she represents the future of the Republican party,” the South Carolina senator said.
By Susie Madrak

Lindsey is surely working hard as the Trump family publicist these days, and no better example than his promotion of Lara Trump for Richard Burr's Senate seat. Via the Guardian:

Richard Burr’s vote to convict Donald Trump did not bring down the former president but it may have made Lara Trump “almost certain” to be nominated for the US Senate, key Trump ally Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.

“Certainly I would be behind her because she represents the future of the Republican party,” the South Carolina senator said of the former president’s daughter-in-law, adding that the future should be “Trump-plus”.

Burr, a former chair of the Senate intelligence committee, will retire as a senator from North Carolina at the end of his current term.

On Saturday, he and six other Republicans voted to convict Trump on a charge of insurrection linked to the US Capitol attack. It made Trump’s second impeachment the most bipartisan ever but he was acquitted nonetheless.

