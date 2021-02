NASA is having a banner year. First they had the amazing landing of the Mars rover Perseverance.

Now this:

Astronaut Bruce McCandless II floats untethered away from the safety of the space shuttle, with nothing but his Manned Maneuvering Unit keeping him alive. The first person in history to do so.

Full image:

I can't even imagine what that must feel like.

And iff you're anything like me, you now have an irresistible urge for Space Oddity by David Bowie, so here it is:

