Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Michael Van Der Veen's Tantrum Gets Him Laughed Out Of The Senate Chamber

One of Donald Trump's defense attorneys was so awful, he caused the Senate chamber to erupt in laughter at his foolish antics.
By John Amato
30 min ago by John Amato
Views:

During Saturday's second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the House Impeachment Managers said they wanted to call witnesses, which caused Trump attorney Michael Van Der Veen to lose his mind.

Michael Van Der Veen must have thought he was presiding over one of his personal injury cases, instead of defending a sitting president for inciting an insurrection, when he went off about calling witnesses to testify. He threatened to depose Speaker Nancy Pelosi and VP Kamala Harris, and fumed that he wanted to hold depositions in his office in Philadelphia, "and NOT by Zoom!" he thundered.

He started banging on the podium in front of him.

"We didn't do this hearing by ZOOM!" Van Der Veen yelled.

He continued with a scowl on his face, "None of these depositions should be done by Zoom. These depositions should be done IN PERSON, IN MY OFFICE, in Philadelphia. That’s where they should be done."

He was so unhinged, and imbecilic that it caused the Senate chamber to burst out into laughter.

This caused presiding officer, Sen. Pat Leahy to caution the body, "We will have order (audibly we hear Veen interject, 'Yeah!') in the chamber during these proceedings,<" Sen. Leahy said.

You can't make this stuff up.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team