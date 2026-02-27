Resist And Unsubscribe: Powerful Way To Stop Trump's ICE Thugs

Financial guru and podcast host Scott Galloway started a movement to strike back at the Trump administration’s horrible ICE policies.

Galloway’s new effort, called Resist and Unsubscribe, is brilliant. The movement focuses on technology and AI companies while inflicting minimal impact on consumers. Since the launch of the movement on February 1, 2026, Resist and Unsubscribe has “directly cost Big Tech a quarter of a billion in market value so far.”

In other words, it's working BIGLY.

What is Resist and Unsubscribe

In Scott Galloway’s words from the website ResistandUnsubscribe.com:

“Americans are feeling powerless to thwart the Trump administration’s assault on our nation’s values. Praised by tech CEOs, surrounded by sycophants, and enriched by his return to the White House, the president’s actions march on unchecked. Americans, however, have a powerful weapon that has been hiding in plain sight. First, we must recognize that the president is unfazed by citizen outrage, the courts, or the media. He responds to one thing: the market. The most potent weapon to resist the administration is a targeted, month-long national economic strike — a coordinated campaign that attacks tech companies and firms enabling ICE — to inflict maximum damage with minimal impact on consumers. In sum, the shortest path to change without hurting consumers is an economic strike targeted at the companies driving the markets and enabling our president."

We have more power than we think. So let's use it!

Why Galloway's Campaign is Working

Professor Galloway astutely observes that seven tech companies comprise over a third of the S&P 500 index, due to massive investments in AI. Impacting the profits of major tech firms—and the cowardly CEOs who align with Trump’s agenda—sends a clear message.

The movement is asking people to unsubscribe from just a FEW of the offerings we buy from tech companies. No judgement if you don't want to cancel every subscription or service. The campaign has resulted in tech companies losing $245,682,360 in market cap in less than a month.

In Galloway’s blog post about the algebra of resistance, he makes a great point that Americans have more power than we think we do.

“If you cancel a premium ChatGPT subscription, that’s $20 a month, or $240 a year in savings. Given that OpenAI is approaching a funding round that values the company at about $850 billion — more than 40 times its revenue of $20 billion — a withdrawal of $240 translates into a market cap reduction of about $10,000.”

Small Sacrifices = Big Pain for Tech and AI Broligarchs

As mentioned, Resist and Unsubscribe has “directly cost Big Tech a quarter of a billion in market value so far.” in less than a month. So go to ResistandUnsubscribe.com and join the resistance! The website offers just a few easy ideas on ways you can put real pressure on Trump and his buddies:

If you can't part with your Paramount Plus or other monthly subscriptions, there are other ways you can resist with your wallet. Quit spending money with the enablers of Trump's horrible regime:

Go to Resist and Unsubscribe ASAP! You can thank me later.