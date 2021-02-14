Politics
Trump Impeachment Lawyer Cried Victimhood As He Bullied Reporter

Bully-boy Michael van der Veen proved he can be every bit as obnoxious during a television interview as he was defending Trump for his part in inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.
By Heather
1 hour ago by Heather
Trump impeachment lawyer and bully-boy Michael van der Veen proved during an interview with CBS reporter Lana Zak that he can be every bit as obnoxious during a television interview as he was defending Trump for his part in inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.

Ray Hartmann at Raw Story summed up this belligerent interview nicely:

If you thought Trump quasi-lawyer Michael van der Veen looked like an idiot in the U.S. Senate in the past two days -- ridiculed by dozens of U.S. senators howling with laughter -- you should have seen him afterwards on national TV. It was special.

In what had to be one of the more bizarre interviews of her career, respected CBS journalist Lana Zak endured more than seven minutes of scowling, venomous abuse from van deer Veen. He filibustered much of the interview with a raving assault on Zak's integrity and that of the media. Then he threw his microphone down and skulked off at the end.

And, as Hartmann noted, the most disgusting portion of the entire fiasco was this horrid bit of conservative victimhood for Trump:

"What happened at the Capitol on January 6 is absolutely horrific. But what happened at the Capitol during this trial was not too far away from that," van der Veen blurted out.

Take that in. van der Veen, fresh off a 57-to 43-vote thumping that he strangely gets to claim as a win, had the indecency to liken his terrible experience to the Capitol insurrection. This was the same guy who angrily snapped "who asked that?" at Senator Bernie Sanders during the question-answer session Friday. Among many low points.

CBS should have done their reporter a favor and decided this nasty piece of work's 15 minutes of fame were over once the trial was over as well. The responses on Twitter were not kind to van der Veen.

