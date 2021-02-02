We're only 2 days into the shortest month of the year and already the Republicans are setting a land-speed record for bad faith.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants gives us an accounting of the many times that the Republican Party has been unrepentant.

The Carpentariat details the bad-faith counterproposals that the Republicans are offering.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News has a 360-degree piece up on Gamestop that helps us to understand exactly what is going on. Thanks!

And speaking of Gamestop, Fritinancy gives us the etymology of the word we've been hearing: Stonks.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about Pop Culture, Giant Freaking Robot tells us about the time Robin Williams had an entire Star Trek episode written specifically for him.

