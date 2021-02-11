Blogging Blue: Aaron Rodgers should call an audible and go deep against Ron Johnson in 2022.

Joe.My.God.: Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott thinks the Trump impeachment trial is “a complete waste of time.” Trying to overturn the will of American voters, though, was time well spent.

Blue Virginia: Grab some popcorn and watch Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial campaign.

EPI Blog: Let’s take a deep dive into the CBO’s assessment of the $15 minimum wage proposal.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Uniquely American, isn't it? I mean, that is fantastic that you're doing that. (Applause.) Get any sleep? (Laughter.)” (President George W. Bush, to a woman who explained she worked three jobs, February 4, 2005)

