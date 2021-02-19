Politics
Officeholders Have One Job. 'Trolling Libs' Isn't It

Too bad for Republicans they always find out in the middle of a crisis that "trolling libs" doesn't fix water pipes or bring food and warmth in a disaster.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
Chris Hayes points out why Ted Cruz's behavior this week is perfectly predictable. That Hayes uses Ben Shapiro to make his point makes it art. Ben Shapiro made the perfect conservative excuse for Ted Cruz this week, after all:

BEN SHAPIRO: I get that it is bad optics for Ted Cruz to accompany his family on vacation right now. But this is one of the stupidest parts of our politics. Do they expect Ted to go there with a blow torch and start defrosting all of the pipelines?

Hayes noted correctly on his show Thursday that "There are a million things a Senator can do in the middle of a disaster. If they don't know what to do, just go door to door and check on people in a mask."

But not Ted Cruz, "who sees himself as basically Rush Limbaugh with a Senate office."

Republicans see their job these days as "trolling the libs," not providing constituent services. In a natural disaster (remember Katrina?) EVERYONE notices that you have no capacity for governing.

Chris Hayes noted that Donald Trump's mishandling of COVID is another example.

HAYES: It is not just Ted Cruz. It's bigger than him. We saw this with Donald Trump's management of COVID, where he turned the pandemic into basically a daily television show doing none of the actual work to make the crisis better, in fact, making it worse at every turn, getting people killed. But it was simply another platform for the former president. In fact, at one point, he was actually thinking of starting a White House radio show, but he decided he didn't want to compete with Rush Limbaugh.

Hayes then noted what Texas Republicans, who are not unique to GOP state governments, have been doing INSTEAD of preparing their electrical grid for this predictable and preventable disaster:

  • regulating who can use what bathroom
  • attacking planned parenthood
  • considering the death penalty for women who get abortions
  • removing discrimination protection to social workers can turn away LGBTQ disabled clients
  • protecting Chik-fil-a
  • removing voting drop boxes
  • trying to make Texas a second amendment sanctuary state
  • fighting with sports teams over playing the National Anthem

Chris Hayes closes with an indictment of conservative politicians nationwide:

"None of that is going to help you when the power is out, and it's freezing and there's no water. Then your performative "owning of the libs" looks really irrelevant and really dumb."

