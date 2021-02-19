Officeholders Have One Job. 'Trolling Libs' Isn't It

Chris Hayes points out why Ted Cruz's behavior this week is perfectly predictable. That Hayes uses Ben Shapiro to make his point makes it art. Ben Shapiro made the perfect conservative excuse for Ted Cruz this week, after all:
Hayes noted correctly on his show Thursday that "There are a million things a Senator can do in the middle of a disaster. If they don't know what to do, just go door to door and check on people in a mask."
But not Ted Cruz, "who sees himself as basically Rush Limbaugh with a Senate office."
Republicans see their job these days as "trolling the libs," not providing constituent services. In a natural disaster (remember Katrina?) EVERYONE notices that you have no capacity for governing.
Chris Hayes noted that Donald Trump's mishandling of COVID is another example.
Hayes then noted what Texas Republicans, who are not unique to GOP state governments, have been doing INSTEAD of preparing their electrical grid for this predictable and preventable disaster:
- regulating who can use what bathroom
- attacking planned parenthood
- considering the death penalty for women who get abortions
- removing discrimination protection to social workers can turn away LGBTQ disabled clients
- protecting Chik-fil-a
- removing voting drop boxes
- trying to make Texas a second amendment sanctuary state
- fighting with sports teams over playing the National Anthem
Chris Hayes closes with an indictment of conservative politicians nationwide:
"None of that is going to help you when the power is out, and it's freezing and there's no water. Then your performative "owning of the libs" looks really irrelevant and really dumb."