I don't know who Pete Hegseth is hanging out with at diners across the country, but if they're talking about the Bible, standing for the national anthem and the 10th Amendment, you can bet Hegseth is the one that brought it up.

Hegseth, like many of his Fox counterparts was one of the speakers at this year's wingnut fest, otherwise known as the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, and used this as some supposed shot at liberal "elites."

Pete Hegseth says that when he sits down with real Americans at diners across this nation, "they're not talking about esoteric things that the Ivy League talks about." They're talking about things like the Bible, standing for the national anthem ... and the 10th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/YELviZB1nH — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 27, 2021

The responses on Twitter were golden.

The below rant is idiotic. I’m a Catholic & veteran who grew up in Ohio. If I sat down at a diner in Cleveland with friends and started discussing the Bible, national anthem & 10th Amendment, they would stare at me funny. They want to discuss stimulus checks, family & the Browns. https://t.co/HRg2q8b0gs — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 28, 2021

Pete Hegseth on @CPAC stage lamenting decline of biblical values



Also Hegseth:



"During his marriage...Hegseth had a daughter with Fox executive producer Jennifer Rauchet, with whom he was having an extramarital relationship, in August 2017" — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 27, 2021

Pete Hegseth went to Princeton for his undergraduate degree and Harvard for his master’s. https://t.co/tMTPJFMa4c — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 28, 2021

Do people in diners ask Pete Hegseth about the time that he got a married woman pregnant, while married himself?



Or the time he was investigated for campaign finance fraud? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 28, 2021

I've been dying to talk to someone about the Tenth Amendment @PeteHegseth can you recommend a good diner https://t.co/eZ9jxvqcF9 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 28, 2021

So who is going to tell Pete Hegseth that Trump voters haven't got a clue about what the 10th Amendment actually is? — Chafed Charlie (@ChafedCharlie) February 27, 2021

If you're talking about the Bible and standing for the national anthem, you probably don't know what the 10th Amendment is. The 2nd Amendment, sure, but not the 10th. Discussing the 10th is as esoteric as it gets & Pete Hegseth, with his Princeton/Harvard education, knows that — SandaBlueDeux, Juris Doctor (@SandaBlueDeux) February 28, 2021