Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

President Joe Biden In Houston: 'We Can Do Anything!'

Optimist-in-Chief President Biden struck a sharp contrast in tone to the sore losers in Florida attending CPAC, reminding Americans we really can do big things.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

President Joe Biden went to Texas Friday to assess the damage from last week's deadly storms. While there, he toured Houston's largest food bank and a new mega-vaccine administration center, where he delivered some remarks.

“When a crisis hits our states, it’s not a Republican or Democrat who’s hurting. It’s a fellow American who’s hurting,” he said to all Texans. “My prayers are with you in the aftermath of the storm...We will be true partners to help you cover the bill for the storm and this pandemic.”

"There's nothing partisan about this virus," Biden reminded everyone. He went on to note that Abbott and Cornyn are both "conservative Republicans, plenty of things we disagree with" but still agree on getting as many vaccinations administered as possible. "None of this has a partisan tinge," he reminded.

And then we got to the ending, which reminded me of how lovely it is to end the week with some optimism instead of the infernal victimhood of the CPAC attendees and speakers. That's the clip at the top.

Here's the transcript:

Just yesterday I saw M.D. Anderson joined four other major cancer hospitals to help break down the silos that make real progress in this effort [to cure cancer] difficult. Now they're sharing data and information. That wasn't going on four or five years ago.

"We're going beat cancer. I know we will. I've said it before, and I'll say it again. There is just one thing, one thing I could be known for as president, it would be the president who during his era ended cancer as we know it.

But then last week, guess what? We also landed a Rover on Mars. Led by a NASA team in Pasadena, California. Developed by a team here in Houston that will be used in the mission of our time and our dreams. Imagine.

Everybody has been so down the last number of years about what America, what can we do? We can do anything. America can do anything.

And now we see the images that are truly stunning, battling covid, beating cancer, going to Mars. If there is one thing I know about America is this: Americans never give up. They never give in. They never cry uncle. They just struggle to innovate and they preserve and persevere. We're going get through all of this. I promise you. We're going to do it together, together. God bless you all and may god protect our troops. You're the best. We can do all this, guys. I promise you. We can do this. Nobody in the world can compete with us when we're together.

I like having an Optimist-in-Chief again. It's a nice way to end the week.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team