QAnon Gives Trump Hotel DC A Reason To Jack Up Prices

Is Trump is getting Q to do this just to make more money for Trump?
By Juanita Jean
Okay, just when you think QAnon can’t get any weirder, there’s a new theory.

QAnon followers are still stunned that Joe Biden got inaugurated because Q had promised that there was going to be a revolution and Trump would be president. Q knows all and Q promised.

So, since that didn’t happen they have a new plan.

…that conspiracy theory is that a law enacted in 1871 secretly turned the US into a corporation. It posits that some Americans are therefore not subject to a variety of federal laws.

Supporters of the theory believe that every president who’s been inaugurated since then is illegitimate; they believe that Ulysses S. Grant was the last legitimate president.

So, they are all going back to DeeCee to have themselves a hootenanny on March 4th when somehow someway Trump will become president. They are kinda unclear about how this will happen but I feel fairly sure that window breaking, loud shouting, and creative costumes will be involved.

And what does Trump do immediately to prepare to return to his seat of power? He jacks up the rent at the Trump hotel.

While a deluxe-king room would usually cost $476 to $596 around March, the price for March 3 and 4 this year was $1,331 per night, Forbes reported.

Yeah, the only hotel in DeeCee to do that on March 3rd and 4th.

So, the question is, do you think Trump is getting Q to do this just to make more money for Trump? Ya think the impeachment trial will be wrapping up about then and Trump needs to wreck the senate?

Published with permission of Juanita Jean

