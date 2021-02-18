Saving Sea Turtles

People like the woman on this Twitter thread restore my faith in humanity. Sea turtles are magical creatures, and endangered too. But in the middle of this utter disaster in Texas, people are rescuing the stunned turtles and reviving them.
My mom is retired, & she spends her winters volunteering at a sea turtle rescue center in south Texas. The cold snap is stunning the local turtles & they’re doing a lot of rescues. She sent me this photo today of the back of her Subaru. It’s *literally* turtles all the way down. pic.twitter.com/xaDRNjLDoQ
— Lara (@lara_hand) February 15, 2021
