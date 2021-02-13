Trump's Lawyers Lied About Receiving Evidence From House Managers

Is it any surprise that Trump's lawyers not only have zero substantive defense of him to offer, but also feel comfortable lying in front of Congress in the statements they DO choose to make? It shouldn't be. As Nicolle Wallace puts it, "I think we were prepared for it, and it is very Trumpian in that it was not surprising, but still shocking."

I mean, when a bar-admitted attorney stands in front of Congress, shrugs, and says, "Gee, fellas, I dunno, are we under oath, here?" you know you're dealing with the Law Firm of Lenny and Squiggy, LLC. and you cannot really expect these slimeballs to be honest. So imagine our shock when we learn that the defense counsel for Trump accused the House Managers of withholding the video evidence they used in the trial from them, it was a lie.

Nicolle Wallace broke some news: "I have some new reporting from a source familiar with the impeachment managers' preparation and their communications with Trump's defense team. They tell me this: 'Every piece of evidence, including new videos, I think the security videos were given to the defense team before the trial. They could have played them. He lied ("He" turns out to be Mr. Schoen) when he said they never saw them. That was part of the rules we voted on that they had to have those. They could have played them on Tuesday. Mr. Schoen started by saying that we withheld these videos to shock the jury and to illustrate that there is no due process. But the trial rules required us giving them the videos before we started and we did that. When you don't have a case that's what you do.'"

YOU DON'T SAY.

Wallace then asked her source what the the purpose of lying about that was. Her source responded, "'Show and question how and when the managers received the shocking new security video footage unveiled in their presentation on Wednesday, suggesting that Democrats withheld it from the American people for political gain.'" She explained that Trump's lawyers were acting all righteously aggrieved, saying, "'How did they get it? How are they the ones releasing it?'"

"Well, apparently, they had it, too, so if they wanted to blunt the impact of that shocking security video, and I think the piece of that security video that played over and over again was the evacuation of Donald Trump's vice president, Mike Pence," Wallace asserted, "and nothing that we heard today — while titillating, and surely satisfying to viewers of right-wing media — none of it defended the tragic consequence of Donald Trump's speech, which was the death of a police officer, which was the ransacking of the Capitol. We heard nothing, nothing to address that."

Because they got nothing.