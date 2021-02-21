Wilkins Coffee, Or Else!

Jim Henson was trending on Friday, and this was why...bwahahahaha
can't stop laughing at these early jim henson commercials where one guy just kills another for not liking wilkins coffee pic.twitter.com/ZtfE06p0pR
— will (@twothickscoops) February 20, 2021
— will (@twothickscoops) February 20, 2021
three back to back hits pic.twitter.com/47SFVv3ZUc
— will (@twothickscoops) February 20, 2021
YOU CANT SHOW A COMPILATION WITHOUT SHOWING THE BEST ONE pic.twitter.com/tmAVJNOaIP
— GamelinkReviews (@GamelinkReviews) February 20, 2021
DUDE THESE WERE SICK
Something tells me they wouldn't have flown on the Children's Television Network.