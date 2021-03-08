Politics
Duffy Attacks Cuomo But Donald Just Had 'Engagements With Women'

On Sunday, Fox News contributor Sean Duffy, a former GOP lawmaker, defended that former President despite numerous sex scandals, which he called "engagements with women." 'We Knew What Donald Trump Was!' said Duffy.
Fox News contributor Sean Duffy, a former Republican lawmaker, on Sunday defended supporting former President Donald Trump despite numerous sex scandals, which he called "engagements with women."

Duffy made the remarks during a debate with Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein about the sexual misconduct allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

"If Andrew Cuomo survives -- and my bet is he will on this term -- he has one person and one person only to thank for that and that's Donald Trump, who lowered the bar as regards dealings with women and dealing with COVID," Goodstein told Duffy. "As regards women, as we famously remember, Donald Trump bragged about grabbing women by the crotch and has cases in court where he's accused of raping one woman and sticking his fingers inside another and other accusations."

"Andrew Cuomo didn't follow the H.R. textbook, but certainly what he did pales in comparison," he added. "And I think for Democrats -- for most Democrats -- the experience of Al Franken, where he was run out on accusations and Republicans turned around and embraced somebody who bragged about grabbing women by the crotch and Madison Cawthorn, an incumbent Republican congressman who is accused of doing the same thing and you don't hear a peep out of Republicans."

But Duffy accused Democrats of hypocrisy.

"It seems like a lot of Democrats, when the accusations are made against Republicans, they will pile on, call for investigations, call for lie-detector tests," Duffy said. "You know, what they did to Brett Kavanaugh was outrageous. But when it's a Democrat they seem to sit back and go, well, let's have due process, which by the way, we should actually advocate for due process."

"But it's interesting you want those democratic principles to apply for you but your political enemies, you want to actually have the accusations be the conviction and so the hypocrisy here is incredible," he continued. "If you want to set up standards for Republicans, maybe you as a Democrat [sic] governor should live by those same standards that you set for Republicans."

Goodstein pointed out that some Democrats are calling for Cuomo to step down but "when the accusations were similar against Donald Trump" no Republicans "said boo about what he did."

"That's not true!" Duffy exclaimed. "Everyone condemned Donald Trump for the comments that he made with Billy Bush."

"Nobody told him he should get out of the race," Goodstein observed.

"Well, Democrats did!" Duffy said. "Right? And we knew what Donald Trump was! Right? No one was surprised that Donald Trump, you know, has had, you know, engagements with women. But Cuomo is like, 'I'm pristine, I don't do these things. You know, the women should be believed and the man should be convicted on the accusation.' Right? That's what he would say."

"Donald Trump, we knew this!" he insisted.

