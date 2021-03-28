Politics
'Big Dan' Rodimer Goes Full Redneck In Attempt To Win Seat In Texas

A few months ago, the former WWE wrestler lost a congressional election in Nevada. Now he's back, trying to win in Texas.
By Ed Scarce
By Ed Scarce
I suppose as a former wrestler it's pretty easy to re-invent yourself for whatever new role you need. That's expected in the WWE. But when you do it this blatantly, and this cynically, people do raise their eyebrows. Or just jeer. But Rodimer is running in a special election in Texas in May, and given some of their politicians (Ted Cruz, Greg Abbott, John Cornyn, Dan Patrick, etc), sincerity is not exactly high on their list of priorities.

And though now laden with a deep southern drawl, it should be noted that Rodimer grew up in Rockaway, New Jersey and attended Seton Hall preparatory school.

Source: Second Nexus

Former professional wrestler "Big Dan" Rodimer won the Republican primary to represent Nevada's 3rd district before losing to Democrat Susie Lee in 2020.

While running to represent NV-03, Rodimer tweeted:

Nevada is my home and the home of my family. I will always fight to protect it and the great people of this state. God Bless Nevada!

In the nine months since that tweet, he's moved to Texas.

Now, he's entered the political ring there, filing to represent the state's 6th District just minutes before the deadline, in a special election to replace Republican Congressman Ron Wright, who died last month of the virus that's killed over 500 thousand Americans.

Rodimer's ad looks and sounds like it's a parody, but it's not. Not intentionally anyway.

People soon noticed the soft-spoken family man of 2020 was replaced by the sh*t-kickin', bull ridin', fake cowboy for 2021.

And how absurd do you have to be when none other than Republican Matt Gaetz is calling you out as a "Fake Texan"?

