Rep. Ron Wright Of Texas Dies Of Covid

Wright announced that he was positive for Covid-19 on January 21.

Source: CNBC

Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas died weeks after contracting Covid-19, his office said Monday. He was 67.

Wright, who took office in 2019, died Sunday. He had undergone treatment for lung cancer after it was diagnosed in 2018.

He and his wife, Susan, were hospitalized in Dallas for two weeks prior to the congressman’s death while fighting the disease. The congressman, whose district included Arlington, announced he tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan. 21.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end,” Wright’s office said. “Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to die after contracting Covid. Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican elected to the House in November, died a month later from Covid-19 complications, before he took office.