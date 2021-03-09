Politics
Caught On Video: Unmasked Passenger Coughs On Uber Driver

Viral video of an out-of-control Uber passenger. She should be banned from all public transportation.
By Frances Langum

In the latest example of entitled people behaving badly, a video of a female Uber passenger refusing to wear a mask, coughing on the driver, and eventually grabbing his phone has gone viral.

This, in the Bay Area. Wow.

The driver feels he was treated this way because of his race. NBC 12:

“If I was of another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them, I am pretty sure,” he said. “The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realized I’m not among one of them, it’s easy for them to intimidate me.”

Khadka said Uber gave him $120 in cleaning funds after multiple requests, but he said that’s not enough.

Uber said in a statement: “The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber.”

Police are investigating the incident.

