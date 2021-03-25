Fox News Erases Their Own Promotion Of Sidney Powell's Lies

What a difference a multi-million dollar lawsuit makes.

Fox News and their "straight news" division hosted Sidney Powell and her Dominion lies multiple times in the wake of the 2020 election.

Don't get me started about loons like Huckabee and the now-canceled Lou Dobbs:

Last night on Fox Bret Baier looked at the camera with a straight-news face and reported that Powell had walked back her “allegations of voter fraud.” Baier failed to mention Fox's continuous promotion of Powell and her claims throughout the month of December, leading up to the January 6 sedition riot.

From the March 23, 2021, edition of Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier via Media Matters:

BRET BAIER (ANCHOR): Attorney Sidney Powell is arguing that "no reasonable person" would have believed her allegations of voter fraud in the November election. Powell is fighting a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from dominion voting systems. Powell is seeking dismissal, arguing that it should have been clear to people her statements were her opinions and not fact. Her critics and Dominion lawyers say Powell was selling her allegations as truth.