Former Trump Lawyer Can't Blast Email Lies Anymore

Controversial election attorney Sidney Powell said on Wednesday that she has been "deplatformed" by Mailchimp, an email distribution service.
Powell revealed that she had lost her ability to "blast" out emails while she was appearing on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon.

"Mailchimp just deplatformed my law firm from blast emails from SidneyPowell.com because apparently we were talking about defending the republic," Powell explained. "They just can't stand the truth, Steve. That's all it is. They want to suppress free speech. They can't stand the truth. They are absolutely terrified of it."

Earlier this year, Powell was banned from Twitter along with other accounts that the company said were “solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content."

“We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content," a spokesman for Twitter told BuzzFeed at the time.

