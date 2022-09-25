Mark Finchem Says He 'Crushed' Debate Despite Being 'Owned' For 2020 Lies

Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem (R) said he "crushed it" at a recent debate even though his claims about election fraud were challenged.
Mark Finchem Says He 'Crushed' Debate Despite Being 'Owned' For 2020 Lies
By David EdwardsSeptember 25, 2022

Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem (R) said he "crushed it" at a recent debate even though his claims about election fraud were challenged.

During an interview over the weekend, conservative podcast host Steve Bannon told Finchem that media reports "say you lost this debate" because he failed to explain why his midterm win was not fraudulent while claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

According to The Arizona Republic, Democrat Adrian Fontes was able to "own" Finchem within the first 30 minutes of the event.

"Quite frankly, the feedback that I'm getting from everyone is that we crushed it!" Finchem exclaimed. "We challenged Adrian Fontes on his record. We challenged him on his behaviors."

"That's what they're wigging out about and they're trying to spin this that somehow it was a loss?" he added. "We crushed it!"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.