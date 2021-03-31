Politics
House Ethics Tells Louie Gohmert To Pay Up

Yeah too bad, Louie. Your "appeal" is DENIED.
By Tengrain
Image from: Tengrain

Texas must be so proud of their good ol’ boy:

House Ethics rejects Gohmert’s appeal of $5,000 metal detector fine

The House Ethics Committee rejected Rep. Louie Gohmert’s appeal of a $5,000 fine levied against him for evading the new metal detectors outside the House chamber in early February after he stepped out of the chamber to use the nearby restroom and then returned to the floor.

Gohmert filed a colorful and strongly-worded five-page letter of appeal to the Ethics panel on Feb. 26 after being notified on Feb. 5 of a fine for a “failure to complete security screening” outside the House chamber one day prior.

My favorite bit of the story:

Gohmert contends that he was fully screened to enter the House chamber, but stepped out of the chamber to use the members-only restroom just outside of the Speaker’s Lobby and returned to the chamber through the Speaker’s Lobby, where there was not a metal detector.

“There are not even tanks on toilets so someone could hide a gun in them like in the Godfather movie,” Gohmert wrote.

Art v. Life is a blurry line for Louie.

Still, odd that he noticed that. Just sayin’.

Screwie Louie will not be deterred from always wearing his tinfoil (10-gallon cowboy) hat.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

