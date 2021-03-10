Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Hysterical Mike Lee Blames The Devil For New Voting Rights Bill

He's a Republican, naturally he's repulsed by voting rights.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

I can never figure out whether Utah senator Mike Lee really is as stupid and insane as he sounds -- or whether he's just performing for the benefit of his religious conservative base.

On Fox & Friends, here's what he has to say about H.R. 1's For the People Act, which makes it easier for everyone to register and vote.

"Everything about this bill is rotten to the core. This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself. This takes all sorts of decisions the federal government really has no business making."

"Written in hell by the devil himself." Boy, Republicans sound even more desperate than usual.

HR1 forbids misinformation that would “impede or prevent another person from exercising the right to vote,” such as false information having to do with “the time or place of holding any election,” or “the qualifications for or restrictions on voter eligibility.” Is that the part that scares him?

Or is it the part that sets a national standard to restore voting rights for felons once they've served their time — which is already the law in 18 states, including Mike Lee's own Utah?

Maybe it's the part of the bill that lets 16- and 17-year-olds to register to vote as long as they're 18 by Election Day. Because for some reason, young people do not like the Republican party!

You know, Mike, when the GOP has so little to offer voters that their only hope of winning is to keep other people from voting, maybe you're the one channeling the devil.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Worst Take Ever On HR 1 Voting Rights

Worst Take Ever On HR 1 Voting Rights

"Democrats in the house are trying to introduce HR1, which would expand and protect voting rights, however Republicans claim it would increase voter fraud, and we just saw a huge voter fraud scandal in North Carolina." Say WHAT?! [...]
By Frances Langum
comments
Mar 15, 2019

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team