Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Pal Caught On Video At MAGA Sedition Riot

Anthony Aguero, who calls Marjorie Taylor Greene “one of my closest friends,” is on video at the January 6 insurrection and he doesn’t look at all like the “independent journalist” he has claimed to be.

Taylor Greene has denied that January 6 insurrectionists were Trump supporters. But her buddy Aguero has publicly stated otherwise.

"We were all there. It was not Antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I'm the first to admit it, being one myself. I walked amongst all those people."

Aguero confirmed to CNN in February he had been at the Capitol on January 6th, but said he was there as an “independent journalist” reporting the events.

KFile kept digging. Besides the fact that “independent journalist” Aguero is on video chanting “heave ho” as rioters were trying to break into the Capitol, KFile’s latest report pretty much confirms he was part of the mob, neither independent nor a journalist:

Aguero, however, appears to have never uploaded any footage he took inside the Capitol to Facebook or Instagram. And in videos previously reported on by CNN, he can be heard chanting "heave ho" as rioters were attempting to break in on the West Side of the Capitol. In a comment, Aguero wrote "MAGA" under the video. Later, Aguero can be heard chanting "our house" among the Capitol mob on the East Side of the building. In a video immediately filmed following the riot, Aguero said "a message was sent." He later described those who broke in as "patriots," and commented "#PatriotsSaveAmerica2021! Not Antifa/BLM!!!" in a since-removed comment made immediately following the ransacking of the Capitol by rioters. … Footage shows Aguero inside the Capitol, just inside and just outside the Rotunda near what are known as the Columbus Doors. The historic bronze doors on the East Front of the Capitol, facing the Supreme Court, were first installed in 1863 and sustained damage from rioters who broke into the building through them. In one video, posted on Instagram, Aguero is briefly seen inside the Rotunda among rioters as they are held back by police.

According to KFile, Greene and Aguero have worked closely together on various causes and have attended pro-Trump rallies together. Greene has repeatedly called Aguero “amazing” and a “friend.” In response to KFile’s reporting, Greene claimed not to have known Aguero was at the Capitol on January 6 and that she hadn’t spoken with him "much lately at all."

He seems nice:

Aguero also has a history of criminal violence, according to online court records. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor family violence assault causing serious bodily injury. In 2015, he was convicted of felony vehicular assault while intoxicated and sentenced to two years in Texas state prison.

As C&L's Red Painter pointed out after KFile's first report on Aguero's involvement, this raises big questions about what Greene knew and whether she provided any assistance to the rioters, such as maps or other information to help them find their way to certain offices at the Capitol. If he is arrested (again), might he have something to tell the FBI about his "close friend?"