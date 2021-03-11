Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Three House Republicans Targeted For Jan 6 'Involvement'

Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called for ethics probes into Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) and their "involvement" in the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
By Frances Langum
46 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is demanding an investigation into three House Republicans to examine what she described as their "active roles" in provoking and aiding the deadly January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

In six separate letters sent Wednesday to the House Ethics Committee and Office of Congressional Ethics, Jayapal (D-Wash.) called for probes into Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) to determine the extent of "their involvement in the deadly attack on the Capitol."

"It is critical for the functioning of Congress—and therefore the functioning of our democracy—that this investigation is conducted," wrote Jayapal. "I urge the House Committee on Ethics and the Office of Congressional Ethics to thoroughly investigate Representatives Boebert, Brooks, and Gosar's conduct, and refer any appropriate findings to the Department of Justice."

Jayapal's letters point to specific conduct by the three House Republicans—each of whom voted to overturn the results of the November election—that could constitute active assistance of the January 6 insurrection, over which former President Donald Trump was impeached.

"Five minutes after insurrectionists first breached the Capitol, Representative Boebert tweeted from inside the House chamber, 'We were locked in the House chambers' at 2:17 pm," Jayapal wrote (pdf), detailing just one of several examples. "She then tweeted a minute later, 'Speaker has been removed from the chambers.' She was one of only two members, the other being Representative Mo Brooks (Ala.), who tweeted the location of Speaker Nancy Pelosi."

As the Washington Post reported days after the January attack, Reps. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) and John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) recounted that they both witnessed Boebert "with a 'large' group in a tunnel connected to the Capitol days before the attempted insurrection that left four rioters and one police officer dead."

"We saw Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th," said Cohen. "Now, whether these people were people that were involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know."

In an appearance on CNN late Wednesday, Jayapal said that while her letters offer evidence that's already public knowledge, "I think there's a lot of private evidence... that we haven't seen yet."

"The House Ethics Committee and the Office of Ethics will be able to look at all of the evidence and make a determination on the conduct of these individuals," said Jayapal. "Having people who say the things that have been said, who go to the kinds of events that they go to, promote the ideas and conspiracy theories that they promote is dangerous for all of Congress."

Republished from Common Dreams (Jake Johnson, staff writer) under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team