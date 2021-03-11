Throwback Thursday: Coronavirus Declared A Pandemic, 2020

It's been a very long year.
One year ago today, the CDC declared the Coronavirus to be a global pandemic. Remember when we thought the lockdown might last 3 weeks?
The tweets below are from exactly one year ago:
Trump is reportedly waiting on Kushner's research before declaring a coronavirus national emergency. If past examples serve as a model, it’s not going to be much help. https://t.co/IvqwphMOEe
— New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 11, 2020
Not an empty seat in the room. We are 1 minute out from our campus meeting in regards to The Coronavirus. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/cCa2UU0Hsp
— SCTV3 (@_SCTV3) March 11, 2020
The NBA’s Board of Governors shared a consensus to continue the season playing games without fans in arenas amid the coronavirus crisis and the league expected to move in that direction, sources tell @wojespn and @ZachLowe_NBA. https://t.co/t1ktMbpXIk
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 11, 2020
Now we know why Trump ordered the Center for Disease Control to keep coronavirus I formation secret. He's leading us to a historic public health disaster. https://t.co/L5n6j2cxCO
— John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) March 11, 2020
Getting the Coronavirus can’t honestly be as bad as having to hear about it 24/7
— Ryan Caggiano (@cagg217) March 11, 2020
the corona virus is a scam made by hand sanitizer companies
the corona virus is a scam made by hand sanitizer companies
With most schools and workplaces going remote for the next few weeks/months, maybe 2020 will be the year when we realize society won't break down if people request to work from home in the future. Remote work is good for employees. #COVID19
— Charmayne Hefley (@CharmayneAnn) March 11, 2020