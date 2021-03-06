Tuberville's Anti-Trans Amendment Fails With 1 Dem Voting FOR And 1 GOP Voting Against It

Disgusting and hateful Senator Tommy Tuberville tried to get an Amendment passed that would have prevented schools from getting funding if they allow transgender students to compete in sports. Sen. Joe Manchin — a Democrat — voted in SUPPORT of the Amendment, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski — a Republican — voted AGAINST it.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) blasted Tuberville for the measure that would have blocked funding for schools that allow transgender athletes to participate in women’s sports. Murray came out and called a spade a spade, saying that this stunt by Tuberville was “simply an attempt to discriminate against transgender students.”

She added, "For the love of god, can’t we just have a little bit of heart and compassion in this world for someone who doesn’t look or live exactly like you? All students, including transgender students, benefit from participating in sports to challenge themselves, to improve fitness, to be part of a team."

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) NOT having this Tuberville amendment: "...simply an attempt to discriminate against transgender students."



Twitter had thoughts:

the only not shit Republican senator pic.twitter.com/sHRxvEdiMH — nora (moroccan chaos agent) 🗳🎩 (@wfaresquirrel) March 6, 2021

Every Republican except Murkowski voted for Tuberville’s hateful anti-trans amendment. What a bunch of ghouls. Manchin voted for it too and continues to be a trash human nobody should even think about defending. Thank god all other Dems voted against this garbage and it lost. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 6, 2021

After more than 21 hours on the Senate floor, Sen. Tuberville further delayed relief for American families with an amendment attacking transgender kids. But the @SenateDems majority made it clear: trans kids should not be used as political pawns, and #TransRightsAreHumanRights — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 6, 2021

This is Senate Republicans at work. With more than half a million dead in the U.S. from COVID and millions of families struggling financially, Tommy Tuberville introduced an amendment to COVID relief to ban trans kids in sports. pic.twitter.com/MGpsqxzQiV — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 6, 2021

Senator Tuberville has an amendment which sounds like it was crafted by Sean Hannity



pic.twitter.com/pZo274LDvn — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 6, 2021

I would say that Tuberville should have stuck with coaching sports teams, not crafting legislation about how to make them more bigoted and less inclusive. But in reality, he shouldn't even be coaching sports teams with that attitude. He has no place in the Senate OR as a coach. Zero.