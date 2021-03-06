Politics
Tuberville tried to add an amendment to the COVID relief package that would ban schools from receiving funding if they allow trans students to compete in sports.
By Red Painter
Tuberville's Anti-Trans Amendment Fails With 1 Dem Voting FOR And 1 GOP Voting Against It
Disgusting and hateful Senator Tommy Tuberville tried to get an Amendment passed that would have prevented schools from getting funding if they allow transgender students to compete in sports. Sen. Joe Manchin — a Democrat — voted in SUPPORT of the Amendment, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski — a Republican — voted AGAINST it.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) blasted Tuberville for the measure that would have blocked funding for schools that allow transgender athletes to participate in women’s sports. Murray came out and called a spade a spade, saying that this stunt by Tuberville was “simply an attempt to discriminate against transgender students.”

She added, "For the love of god, can’t we just have a little bit of heart and compassion in this world for someone who doesn’t look or live exactly like you? All students, including transgender students, benefit from participating in sports to challenge themselves, to improve fitness, to be part of a team."

Twitter had thoughts:

I would say that Tuberville should have stuck with coaching sports teams, not crafting legislation about how to make them more bigoted and less inclusive. But in reality, he shouldn't even be coaching sports teams with that attitude. He has no place in the Senate OR as a coach. Zero.

