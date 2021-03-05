Whatever Floats Your Boat

From NDTV:

A man in Scotland was stunned when he saw a ship seemingly floating in the air on Friday. Colin McCallum saw the red vessel on the horizon as he travelled through Banff, Aberdeenshire, reports The Mirror. In a photo which he shared on Facebook, the ship appears to be floating a few inches above the surface of water. Due to the similar colouring of the sea and the sky above it, it appears as if the ship is sitting in the clouds.

McCallum went on to explain further:

"Upon further inspection, however, I noticed that it was in fact just a remarkable optical illusion.

"It was caused by a cloud formation closer to the shore which changed the colour of the water closer to the land.

"The boat, being further away, was in a cloudless area and therefore the sky reflected the sea- making it look like the boat was floating."