Just watch the symbol in the center of the video and you'll quickly notice that the faces start changing from human to monsters out of your childhood nightmares. The key is to have the faces aligned so that all four eyes are straight across. I'm just glad that they are using normal faces rather than some of those MAGA Republicans. Could you imagine Lauren Boebert, Marge Greene and Matt Gaetz flashing like that. That would surely lead to madness.

